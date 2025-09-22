SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Sold by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 573,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

