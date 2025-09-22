Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $932,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Corning by 23.6% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 4,346.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 507.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 211,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 176,379 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $79.57 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $79.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

