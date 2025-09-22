Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $266,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

