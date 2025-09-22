Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 413 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,447 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE HD opened at $415.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

