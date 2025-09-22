IronOak Wealth LLC. Purchases New Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Progressive makes up approximately 1.9% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $337,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,001.74. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.1%

Progressive stock opened at $242.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.