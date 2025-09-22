iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Acquired by Buska Wealth Management LLC

Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $120.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $120.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

