Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.68 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.80 and a 200 day moving average of $173.94.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

