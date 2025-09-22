Chris Bulman Inc Acquires 34,870 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Chris Bulman Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 187.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 103,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Friday Financial purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $621,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 106,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $75.11 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

