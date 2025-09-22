Chris Bulman Inc Has $5.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Chris Bulman Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.68 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

