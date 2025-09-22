Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,491,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $666.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $671.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $667.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

