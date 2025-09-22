iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after acquiring an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $666.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $667.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $644.05 and a 200 day moving average of $600.10. The company has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

