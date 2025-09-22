Narus Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,135,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 550,634 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,835,000 after purchasing an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.