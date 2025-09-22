Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 40,332 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,332 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.53.

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

