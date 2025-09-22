PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.76 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

