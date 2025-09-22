iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Bought by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 3.0% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after buying an additional 491,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,082,000. Crcm LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,168,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.