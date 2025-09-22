Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

