Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 54,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 344,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 81,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

