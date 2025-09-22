Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

