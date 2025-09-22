Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $753.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $738.37 and a 200-day moving average of $769.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $939.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

