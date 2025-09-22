Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

