Pacifica Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.39 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.