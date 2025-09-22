Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,980,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,712,000 after buying an additional 308,531 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $144.66 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

