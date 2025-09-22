Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $791.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $781.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.17. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

