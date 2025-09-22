American Express Company $AXP Stock Holdings Boosted by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $340.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $344.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.