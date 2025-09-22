Harrington Investments INC Cuts Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Target were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.69.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
