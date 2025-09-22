Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.65 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

