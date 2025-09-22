Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,805 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $42,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 99.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 172.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PAA. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

