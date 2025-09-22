Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK Shares Bought by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Kinetik comprises 2.0% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $34,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kinetik during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 10.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the first quarter worth about $970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinetik by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinetik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

KNTK opened at $43.07 on Monday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.16.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 421.62%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

