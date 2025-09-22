Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,835 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 82.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 444,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,796,508.60. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 459,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,643,951. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,948 shares of company stock valued at $96,643,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3%

Atlassian stock opened at $169.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

