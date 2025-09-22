JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Holdings Lowered by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

