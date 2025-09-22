Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Docusign stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Docusign Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $84.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Docusign

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Docusign by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Docusign by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,562.20. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Marrs sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $58,458.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,159.70. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,533 shares of company stock worth $6,598,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

