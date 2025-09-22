Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stock Position Raised by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 566.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PM opened at $162.84 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.