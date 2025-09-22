Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $927,000 Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in REV Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,288,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 345.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 499,328 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,639,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,999,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $58.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

