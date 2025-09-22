Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BRO opened at $91.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,625,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,779,000 after buying an additional 5,124,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,940,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,742,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,460,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,531,000 after buying an additional 1,262,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $899,139,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

