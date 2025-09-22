Brokerages Set Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $20.83

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.8333.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

