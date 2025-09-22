Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) vs. MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Head-To-Head Review

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) and MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and MTU Aero Engines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 4.54% 11.34% 4.43% MTU Aero Engines 10.60% 24.07% 7.30%

Dividends

Huntington Ingalls Industries pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MTU Aero Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MTU Aero Engines pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 5 3 0 2.22 MTU Aero Engines 0 2 1 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Huntington Ingalls Industries and MTU Aero Engines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus price target of $264.43, indicating a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than MTU Aero Engines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and MTU Aero Engines”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $11.54 billion 0.94 $550.00 million $13.36 20.58 MTU Aero Engines $8.02 billion 2.83 $684.97 million $8.66 24.38

MTU Aero Engines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huntington Ingalls Industries. Huntington Ingalls Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTU Aero Engines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MTU Aero Engines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MTU Aero Engines beats Huntington Ingalls Industries on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, the company provides C5ISR systems and operations; application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; live, virtual, and constructive solutions; unmanned, autonomous systems; and fleet sustainment; and critical nuclear operations. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls commercial and military engines; and manufactures and markets various spare parts. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

