Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI Shares Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,611,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,337,000 after acquiring an additional 591,217 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 255.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,036,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 744,823 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 799,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,829,000 after acquiring an additional 164,285 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 430,317 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

