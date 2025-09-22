Head to Head Contrast: GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

GoHealth has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GoHealth and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 Abacus Life 0 0 4 1 3.20

Valuation & Earnings

GoHealth currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.78%. Abacus Life has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 110.67%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Abacus Life.

This table compares GoHealth and Abacus Life”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $822.44 million 0.16 -$2.93 million ($3.60) -1.31 Abacus Life $111.92 million 5.39 -$23.96 million ($0.06) -103.83

GoHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -3.21% -8.74% -2.26% Abacus Life -0.72% 17.65% 8.82%

Summary

Abacus Life beats GoHealth on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

