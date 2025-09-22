Iams Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.