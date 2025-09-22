Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 149,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPLB stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.