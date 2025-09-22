Iams Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $99.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.