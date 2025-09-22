Financial Analysis: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Environmental Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $2.64 million 73.80 -$2.30 million ($0.12) -47.58 Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Environmental Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoVolta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeoVolta and Environmental Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.35%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Environmental Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -96.69% -105.35% -88.75% Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeoVolta beats Environmental Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

