Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $216.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.07. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $216.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

