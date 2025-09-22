Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

NYSE WFC opened at $84.61 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

