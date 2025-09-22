Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $6,237,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.81.

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,227.34. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock worth $17,161,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $190.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

