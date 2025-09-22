Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR opened at $31.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

