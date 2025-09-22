Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 251 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average is $375.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.