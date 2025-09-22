Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 251 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average is $375.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
