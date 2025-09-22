iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Position Reduced by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.40 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

