SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 473,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 357,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 73,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.