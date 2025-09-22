Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.